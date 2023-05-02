Woman's body found in Tecumseh, not expected to be Dee Warner

TECUMSEH — A woman's dead body was discovered Tuesday morning in a wooded area in the southeast part of Tecumseh, but it is not expected to be Dee Warner.

A person conducting property maintenance in the 400 block of South Maumee Street found the body, a news release issued by the Tecumseh Police Department said. Officers were dispatched at 8:47 a.m.

The body appears to have been there for a "period of weeks," the release said. It appears to be that of a white woman who was approximately 40-50 years old.

More information about the woman found Tuesday will become available pending a cause of death and positive identification of the woman by the Lenawee County medical examiner, the release said. It is not believed that there is any threat to the public.

The body is not believed to be Dee Warner, Tecumseh Police Chief Brett Coker said in an email. The Tipton woman was 52 years old when she disappeared in April 2021.

The discovery of the body also is not related to Michigan State Police activity seen Tuesday morning in the area of M-50 and Carson Highway in Franklin Township, Coker said.

The state police activity was detectives from the Special Investigations Section executing search warrants related to the Warner case, Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said in an email.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Woman's dead body found in Tecumseh