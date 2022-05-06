Woman's body found in Walmart parking lot

Wichita Falls Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Lawrence Road.

The woman was discovered in an older model pickup about 10:40 a.m. Friday. Detectives and crime scene technicians arrived at the scene a short time later.

A police sergeant at the scene said it was not known how the unidentified woman died, but investigators are treating it as a homicide, which is often routine when bodies are discovered.

A witness said the pickup appeared to be filled with trash and some windows were covered. The witness said it appeared the woman might have been living in the truck.

