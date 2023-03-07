Woman's body pulled from vehicle in Lake Austin Tuesday morning

First responders pulled a woman's body from a vehicle in Lake Austin in the 1500 block of Scenic Drive early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Austin Fire said they received the call at 3:45 a.m. from someone who knew the victim and was with her and reported that she drove off a boat ramp. Firefighters and Austin EMS responded — Austin police were already on the scene when they arrived — and began performing a water rescue that took about 5 minutes and 20 seconds, officials with Austin Fire Department said. First responders began performing CPR on the woman, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Austin police said they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death and plan to give a briefing about the incident at a later time.

🚨🚨APD investigating a suspicious death in the 1500 block of Scenic Dr. PIO en route. Staging location: 1502 Scenic Dr, briefing time TBD. -PIO7 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 7, 2023

