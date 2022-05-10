Woman's Capitol riot trial may be delayed again

May 10—None of a group of seven members of a far-right militia group that includes a Thomasville woman appear willing to plead guilty to any of the charges they face in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, a federal prosecutor said.

If that continues to be the case, it may mean that at least some of that group of Oath Keepers will not go to trial until February 2023 — or later.

Laura Steele, 53, of Thomasville, a former High Point Police Department officer, was arrested Feb. 17, 2021, though she is not being held in jail while awaiting trial. Although Steele had been a member of the Oath Keepers for just a few days at the time of the riot, she is accused of participating in what prosecutors say was an organized effort to break into the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In separate hearings on Friday, Judge Amit Mehta said he has been told that the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., does not have facilities capable of trying more than six co-defendants at once.

Last summer prosecutors said they were offering plea deals to a number of the members of the group that includes Steele — and Steele's brother, Graydon Young of Florida, was one of the few who agreed to plead guilty and help prosecutors — but Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy said in court Friday that the remaining seven did not appear interested in a plea deal.

The earliest that any in Steele's group could go to trial is Nov. 28, but Mehta said that could be pushed back by the trial needs of the other group of nine Oath Keepers members, including the group's founder, who all face the much more serious charge of seditious conspiracy and are being held in jail.

Two of the 11 Oath Keepers who originally were charged with seditious conspiracy have pleaded guilty to the charge and agreed to help prosecutors.

The next trial date scheduled for Steele's group would be Feb. 1. Rakoczy said she expects that a trial could last a month.

If the Feb. 1 trial date also won't work, Mehta has not yet set another possible trial date.

The trial date has been pushed back before.

Also, the lawyers for Steele and her six co-defendants all say they will file requests to move the trial or trials out of Washington, D.C.