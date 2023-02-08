Woman's car theft was fifth in two months, police say

Feb. 7—A Frederick woman is accused of vehicle theft for the fifth time in two months, police said.

The most recent theft by Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, came on Feb. 2, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

That day, she went to Capital Auto Center at 5716 Buckeystown Pike and asked about buying a Nissan Sentra worth $16,800. An employee gave Kennedy the keys, then went to get paperwork and a dealer tag for a test drive, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

When the employee returned, Kennedy and the vehicle were gone.

Deputies found the vehicle two hours later and stopped Kennedy on westbound Interstate 70, the press release said.

At the time, she possessed what appeared to be fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, police said.

The four other incidents happened in December and January:

— On Dec. 7, Kennedy went to Capital Auto Sales at 5806 Urbana Pike to test-drive a vehicle, which she did for several hours, police said.

While deputies were at the business, Kennedy returned and was arrested on outstanding warrants in Frederick and Howard counties. She possessed what appeared to be heroin, police said.

— On Dec. 19, Kennedy allegedly drove away in a Toyota Highlander after a driver left it running at Lucky Pho at 700 N. Market St. The driver had stepped out of the vehicle to see if the restaurant was open, police said.

Kennedy was arrested with the vehicle on Dec. 27 in Baltimore, then released on bond, according to the press release.

— On Dec. 30, Kennedy stole a Ford Fusion, worth $5,000, from the parking lot of Econo Lodge at 6021 Francis Scott Key Drive and fled north on Urbana Pike, police said.

The Ford was found on Jan. 4 at the rear of an apartment complex where Kennedy lives, police said.

Kennedy was arrested and released on bond.

— On Jan. 16, Kennedy stole a Mazda 3 sedan, worth $5,000, from the parking lot at Willowtree Plaza at 5 Willowdale Square, police said.

The vehicle was seen the next day on westbound Interstate 70. Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested Kennedy.

On Jan. 18, she was released to private home detention, according to the press release.

The sheriff's office said Kennedy's charges for the five incidents include four counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana; unlawfully taking a motor vehicle; unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle; and theft between $1,500 and $25,000.

She was being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday without bond, police said.

