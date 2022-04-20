Woman's cellphone captures gunshot that killed her in El Paso County desert shooting

A young woman captured the moment of her fatal shooting on cellphone video, El Paso County Sheriff's Office documents revealed.

Efrain Orozco, 24, faces a murder charge in the death of Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, who was shot in the head when a group of friends were out recreational shooting in the El Paso County desert.

Orozco was arrested this week after Tobias died April 12 at a Del Sol Medical Center, sheriff's documents stated.

Shooting in the desert

The deadly incident on the Sunday afternoon of April 10 is described in a homicide detective's complaint affidavit obtained by the El Paso Times.

A group of friends, including Orozco and Tobias, were shooting guns in the desert. Orozco had taken a .45-caliber handgun and an AK-47 style rifle, the affidavit stated.

The friends told investigators that Orozco and Tobias were in a dating relationship or previously had dated.

The group was having a good time, Orozco told detectives, then things turned tragic.

The affidavit stated that Orozco told investigators that he believed that he had fully unloaded the handgun by taking the magazine out.

Detectives reported that Orozco initially claimed Tobias accidentally shot herself. Orozco had claimed that he was handing Tobias the gun with the barrel toward her when she caused it to fire as she grabbed it.

Woman's cellphone captures fatal shooting

Upon further questioning by detectives, Orozco allegedly admitted that Tobias was sitting on the tailgate of his truck, recording video of him on her phone when she was shot.

Believing the firearm was unloaded, Orozco pointed the gun toward her and pulled the trigger, shooting her in the head, Orozco told detectives, according to the affidavit.

Detectives later found the woman's undamaged cellphone at the scene of the shooting. With the assistance of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, detectives retrieved the video from the phone.

The affidavit describes the video as showing Orozco standing directly in front of the cellphone camera as he reaches down and appears to grab a handgun that he then points at the person holding the phone.

"The Defendant (Orozco) says something that is inaudible, followed by the sound of a gunshot, and the phone falling before the video ends," the affidavit stated. "From the video, it is clear that the shot was fired at a very close proximity indicating the gun was being pointed directly at the Victim, when the trigger was pulled."

Victim dropped off at hospital

Orozco told detectives that he panicked, dropped everything and placed Tobias in the backseat of his truck and he rushed her to the Hospitals of Providence East Campus by Joe Battle Boulevard in the far East Side.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., El Paso police were dispatched to the hospital on a call that a woman with a gunshot wound had been dropped off by a man in a blue pickup who then left, the affidavit stated.

The 911 caller reported that the man, later identified as Orozco, told hospital staff that Tobias accidentally shot herself while they were out shooting in the desert.

Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on April 12 following a shooting captured by her cellphone in El Paso County. She is shown on a GoFundMe online fundraising page.

When police were already at the hospital, Orozco returned to the emergency room and was detained for questioning, the complaint stated. The sheriff's Major Crimes Unit took the case after it was determined it occurred outside the El Paso city limits.

The affidavit also noted that four witnesses flagged down sheriff's deputies at about 5:20 p.m. at the East Montana Patrol Station to report the shooting in the desert.

Tobias was transferred for medical treatment to Del Sol Medical Center, where she died two days later.

The investigation by detectives alleges that Orozco fired the gun recklessly, killing Tobias. He was arrested Monday on a murder charge. He remains held under a $500,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

