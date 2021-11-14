Woman's Club pajama party helps victims of domestic violence

The Domestic Violence Committee of the Lincoln Woman’s Club sponsored a pajama party during the October membership meeting in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Members of the Domestic Violence Committee, Jan Bicknell, Lynn Corley and Patti Becker stand beside the table filled with donations from generous members of the Lincoln Woman’s Club in Lincoln, Illinois.

The goal of the project was to collect pajamas and slippers which could be used as an inventory for women and children who found it necessary to go to the Sojourn Shelter and Service in Springfield, Illinois, which serves Logan County. Many women and children come to the shelter without many personal belongings, sometimes in the middle of the night. Having an inventory of pajamas and slippers they can access when they arrive at the shelter can help them feel more comfortable as they adjust to being away from home.

Beth Nestler of Sojourn Shelter and Service addresses members of the Lincoln Woman’s Club at the October monthly meeting.

The project was presented to the Lincoln Woman’s Club at the first meeting of the new year which took place in September 2021.

A Giving Tree was placed in the meeting room. On the Giving Tree were tags designating items that were needed for women and children, which club members could take with them as a reminder to bring the items in October. All tags were taken by the end of the meeting.

In October, members brought their donations of pajamas, slippers, socks, shoes, blankets, and cash. The estimated value of the items collected for women and children was over $2,300.00

The items were given to Beth Nestler, the Logan County representative for Sojourn Shelter and Service, who provided the program for the meeting, updating the membership on the issues of domestic violence that Logan County and other communities face.

Sojourn Shelter & Services, Inc. (Sojourn) was established in 1975 with a mission to build a community free of domestic violence through service, leadership, and education. Sojourn provides domestic violence services in five counties throughout Illinois, constituting the largest domestic violence service area in the state. Sojourn’s services include emergency shelter, a 24-hour hotline, individual and group counseling for adults and children, community referrals and advocacy, court and legal advocacy, pro bono legal representation, and economic empowerment including job seeking skills and assistance.

This article originally appeared on Lincoln Courier: Club supports efforts of Sojourn Shelter to help victims of domestic violence