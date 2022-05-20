Woman's condition unknown after shooting Thursday in Anderson

May 20—ANDERSON — Anderson Police are investigating the shooting of a 35-year-old woman on Thursday.

Anderson police Chief Mike Lee said officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of East Lynn Street at 4:44 p.m.

He said when officers arrived they found the woman had been struck by gunfire. The woman was found inside a residence, but the shooting took place outside the house.

Lee said she was transported to a local hospital and her condition is unknown.

"Investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses," he said. "Right now there are no possible suspects."

Lee said the shooting incident remains under investigation.

It's the third shooting incident in Anderson since February.

Anderson police continue to investigate an April shooting that left a 29-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition.

Police were dispatched to the area near the intersection of 14th and Nelle streets, found the man and transported him to a local hospital. He initially was listed in critical condition.

According police the shooting victim is Jerome Haynes Jr.

He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

In February, a 12-year-old boy shot by a family member and an older brother taking him to the hospital were involved in a crash on the way to the facility, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The property damage accident was at 20th and Brown streets. The brothers continued to 23rd and Brown, where they abandoned the car and walked a short distance to the emergency room at Ascension-St. Vincent Anderson.

Witnesses told officers that the family conflict had escalated to gunshots being fired.

The preliminary investigation determined that a family dispute quickly resulted in the shooting between two juvenile brothers.

The suspect is a 15-year-old male.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.