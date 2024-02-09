Woman's death 10 months after shooting may raise charges to murder for man in custody

RIVIERA BEACH — A woman critically wounded in a shooting last March in Riviera Beach has died and a man arrested in connection to the attack could face more serious charges.

Lauren St. Fort of West Palm Beach died Jan. 9, nearly 10 months to the day she was shot multiple times in what police described as a robbery during an apparent drug deal on the 1400 block of West 36th Street in Riviera Beach. She was three days shy of her 28th birthday, according to an online obituary.

Police said St. Fort sustained a gunshot wound to the base of her neck and another to her right thigh on the afternoon of March 11, 2023. She was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition after police found her in the driver's seat of a white Honda Accord.

Investigators arrested Christopher Lane of Palm Beach Gardens, 24, in St. Fort's shooting in May on initial charges of attempted second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle. They also arrested a 24-year-old Lake Park woman for the same offenses, but her case was dismissed in June after state prosecutors decided not to file formal charges.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office did charge Lane with attempted first-degree murder, along with one count each of shooting into an occupied vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is awaiting trial. His next court hearing is scheduled for May.

Anonymous tipster says alleged gunman spoke openly about the crime

St. Fort's death could mean that Lane's attempted first-degree murder charge will be elevated to a murder charge. A spokesperson for the state attorney's office said last month that prosecutors will decide whether to pursue new charges after the county Medical Examiner's Office has submitted its findings. He declined further comment.

In a statement to The Palm Beach Post, defense attorney George Reres of Fort Lauderdale disputed the state's allegations.

"Mr. Lane, like all criminal defendants, is presumed innocent until proven guilty," Reres said in an email. "My client disputes the charges against him, and we are prepared to vigorously defend the case in court. We urge the public and media to reserve judgment until all the facts are presented at trial.

"Out of respect for the integrity of this process, we'll limit our comments on the case specifics, but know that there is more to the case than has been made public. We have faith in the justice system to arrive at the correct outcome."

Riviera Beach police said an anonymous tipster told investigators that three people were involved in the attack against St. Fort, with Lane being the gunman, a female accomplice acting as the getaway driver and an unknown person setting up what was supposed to be the sale and purchase of Percocet pills.

According to police arrest reports, the tipster said Lane spoke openly about the shooting, stating that he shot St. Fort once in the leg, then again in the head and neck area after she appeared to reach for something. Lane reportedly mentioned that St. Fort was a Percocet dealer from whom he used to buy pills.

Police noted the tipster provided details about St. Fort's injuries that had not been disclosed to the public.

Witness told police gunman forced way into dead woman's vehicle

One person told investigators that a vehicle dropped a man off on West 36th Street moments before the shooting. The witness said the man, later identified as Lane, appeared to be speaking to someone on a cellphone and sending text messages. A vehicle approached a short time later and Lane waved his hands to get the driver's attention.

The witness then described hearing Lane yell “give me that” before forcing his way into St. Fort’s vehicle. One resident provided surveillance-camera video that showed Lane retrieve a firearm and fire two shots at St. Fort's vehicle, then reach inside and retrieve an unknown item before fleeing on foot, the arrest reports said.

Lane reportedly was seen getting into a vehicle parked on West 35th Street, then speeding away from the scene.

