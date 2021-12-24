Sheriff's officials are investigating a woman's death early Friday in Thousand Oaks as a homicide.

The incident was reported around 1:18 a.m. at the Lynn Villa Apartments in the 600 block of McCloud Avenue, said Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Tim Lohman. The complex is located at the juncture of McCloud and Hillcrest Drive. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

The initial 911 call to sheriff's dispatchers indicated someone needed medical assistance at the apartment complex, Lohman said. Deputies found a woman in her 20s suffering from "significant injuries," he said. Medical personnel later pronounced her dead at the scene. The nature of her injuries was not immediately available.

The woman's boyfriend, also in his 20s, was taken into custody at the scene and ultimately arrested on suspicion of murder, Lohman said, with possible additional charges pending.

As of 12:30 p.m., major crimes investigators were still at the scene and detectives were trying to piece together exactly what prompted the incident, Lohman said.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Woman's death launches murder investigation in Thousand Oaks