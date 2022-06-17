Woman's death in March on city's east side now being investigated as a homicide

Three months after a woman was found with fatal traumatic injuries Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators are investigating her death a homicide.

Ebony O. Burton, 31, was found by officers about 8 p.m. March 15 in the 4700 block of E 10th St. in the Little Flower neighborhood on the city's east side.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police report on the death indicates officers were responding to a Crime Stoppers tip when they found Burton.

An autopsy was performed March 16 and cause of death was undetermined. Her death was ruled a homicide Thursday by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding Burton's death or whether they've identified a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jose Torres at 317-327-3475 or Jose.Torres@indy.gov or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

