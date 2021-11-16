Woman found dead in vacant medical office on Nov. 3 identified

Lawrence Andrea, Indianapolis Star
2 min read

Update: This story was updated Nov. 16 with more information about the deceased.

Original story: A woman who suffered unspecified trauma was found dead inside a vacant medical office on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The woman's death marked the 215th criminal homicide in Indianapolis this year, tying last year's record for most criminal homicides in the city's history with still two months left in 2021.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the woman shortly after 1:30 a.m. inside a vacant office at a medical building in the 3800 block of Shore Drive, just north of 38th Street and west of I-465, according to IMPD spokesperson Samone Burris. Police said the woman was "suffering from trauma" but did not specify what that trauma was. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office later identified her as 44-year-old Dawn McCutcheon.

Law enforcement officials initially reported the woman was found inside a physical therapy clinic at the same address. They later specified that the woman was found "inside a vacant medical office" after the physical therapy clinic's regional director pointed out the discrepancy.

Police have released few details about the homicide and only said officers were called to the clinic for an "investigation."

As of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Indianapolis had recorded 234 total homicides in 2021. There were 245 homicides in all of 2020, according to police.

IMPD's homicide detectives are investigating the woman's death. No information about potential suspects in the case has been released.

Police ask anyone with information about the death to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Woman died at physical therapy clinic, police say

