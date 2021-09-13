Woman's death not a homicide, Janesville police say

Sep. 13—JANESVILLE — Investigators have ruled out homicide in the death of a Janesville woman last week.

Lt. Chad Pearson of the Janesville police detectives said an autopsy determined the bruises on the body were medically related.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department identified the woman as Kimberly K. Millard, 53.

Millard was found not breathing in her home on South Academy Street early in the morning Thursday, Sept. 9.

Police said the bruises and other marks on the body raised suspicion, but the autopsy showed otherwise.

"There was no blunt trauma or any indication she was assaulted in any way," Pearson said Monday morning.

The cause of death "is undetermined at this point in time," Pearson said.

Detectives are still seeking to verify information and will talk to more people, Pearson said.

The medical examiner's department said in a news release that it is conducting further tests.