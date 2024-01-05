Woman's death now a homicide after skeletal remains found near Merion Village train tracks

A 35-year-old woman's death has been ruled a homicide after her body was found in July near railroad tracks in Merion Village.

Latonya Green's skeletal remains were found around 4:30 p.m. on July 23 near railroad tracks on West Hinman Avenue. An investigation by the Franklin County Coroner's office determined Green's identity.

Green's cause and manner of death were determined through a forensic analysis and autopsy, which found she died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have not identified any suspects or motive in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Woman's death a homicide after skeletal remains found in Merion Village