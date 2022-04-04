Woman's death in Pelzer ruled homicide, Greenville County investigators say

A woman who was found dead in Pelzer on Saturday died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Charity Loretta Lee Southerland, 21, of Pelzer, was found by family members suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside her Eastview Road home, according to the Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office was first notified around 2 p.m. Saturday. She was pronounced dead around 2:25 p.m., according to the Coroner's Office.

The Coroner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide and the case is under investigation. No arrests were announced as of Monday afternoon.

