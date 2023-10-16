Woman's death ruled a homicide after body found in Fayetteville woods

The death of a woman whose body was discovered last week in woods in Fayetteville has been ruled a homicide, the Fayetteville Police Department announced Monday.

The body of Crystal Michelle Loughran, 40, was found about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by a man searching for his dog in the woods near Fieldcrest and Cedric streets not far from the Bonnie Doone area.

Police initially classified the incident as a death investigation. A news release Monday morning announced the death is now being investigated as a homicide. According to voter records, Loughran lived on Redwood Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Waters at 910-635-4978. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); by visiting the website at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org; or by downloading the free "P3 Tips" app for mobile devices.

