Woman's death in South Wedge apartment now being investigated as a homicide

A 39-year-old Rochester woman was found dead in her South Wedge apartment Tuesday night, marking Rochester's 42nd homicide of 2023.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that officers went to an apartment at 104 Manor Parkway at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, to check on a woman who had not been heard from by friends and family for several days. Responding officers found Natasha Graham, 39, inside the apartment, "clearly deceased," Umbrino said.

Investigators ruled Graham's death a homicide, but did not release the manner of death.

Graham lived alone in her apartment, which is located in South Wedge Commons Apartments, just west of South Avenue and Highland Hospital in Rochester.

Umbrino said police believe the killing was "likely an isolated incident and not a random act of violence."

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Section (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Natasha Graham death in Rochester NY ruled a homicide