Woman's death in New Vineyard under investigation

Jun. 2—The death of a woman in New Vineyard is under investigation after police responded to a report of a submerged vehicle on Miller Road Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officials received a call from a man saying his vehicle was submerged in a pond and that he and his wife needed medical assistance, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

When officials arrived, they found the man's wife lying on the pond's shore and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Moss said.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and the Maine State Police will investigate the scene in the coming days. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will also do an autopsy, Moss said.