Woman's decomposing body found in Clay Township; 1 person arrested

GENOA – The body of a woman has been identified, and an arrest made, after calls came in to the Clay Township Police Department about a strong odor in the area of the 1900 block of Ohio 51.

Police responded to the calls around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Clay Township Police Department Chief Terry Mitchell said in a news release on Monday that the body was in a "severely decomposing" state.

The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office and was later identified as Laura Brown, 36, of Sandusky. The exact cause of death has not been determined.

Donald Dudrow III, 35, of Genoa, was arrested on Friday by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the investigation. Dudrow is being held without bond in the Ottawa County Jail on charges of abuse against a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

Clay Township Police were assisted by agents from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Crime Scene and Special Investigations units, along with the Ottawa County Prosecutor's office and Ottawa County Drug Task Force.

No further information was available. Check back for updates to this article when new information is released.

rlapointe@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Clay Township police say decomposing body found and arrest made