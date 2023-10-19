Woman's face slashed in Hartlepool knife attack
A knife-wielding stranger left a woman with facial injuries after an attack at a Hartlepool property, police said.
Her face was slashed shortly after a second man threw a brick inside the same address on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which happened at 18:40 BST in the Owton Manor area.
The spokesperson said the 35-year-old victim, who needed hospital treatment, did not know the men.
In a statement, the knife-man was described as wearing dark clothing while the first attacker wore an orange high-visibility vest and black jacket.
The spokesperson said the first man fled in the direction of Macrae Road after throwing the brick and is believed to have driven off in a silver or dark-coloured older-style Ford Focus towards Wynyard Road in Owton Manor.
The second man approached the property from the direction of the shopping parade near St Patrick's Church and made off on a mountain bike after the attack, also in the direction of Macrae Road.
He was wearing a hat, dark-coloured puffer coat and black tracksuit bottoms.
Police are also requesting CCTV or dashcam footage of the surrounding area, taken between 18:00 and 19:00.
