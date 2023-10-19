Woman's face slashed in Hartlepool knife attack

A knife-wielding stranger left a woman with facial injuries after an attack at a Hartlepool property, police said.

Her face was slashed shortly after a second man threw a brick inside the same address on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which happened at 18:40 BST in the Owton Manor area.

The spokesperson said the 35-year-old victim, who needed hospital treatment, did not know the men.

In a statement, the knife-man was described as wearing dark clothing while the first attacker wore an orange high-visibility vest and black jacket.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The spokesperson said the first man fled in the direction of Macrae Road after throwing the brick and is believed to have driven off in a silver or dark-coloured older-style Ford Focus towards Wynyard Road in Owton Manor.

The second man approached the property from the direction of the shopping parade near St Patrick's Church and made off on a mountain bike after the attack, also in the direction of Macrae Road.

He was wearing a hat, dark-coloured puffer coat and black tracksuit bottoms.

Police are also requesting CCTV or dashcam footage of the surrounding area, taken between 18:00 and 19:00.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.