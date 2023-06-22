This woman's father is on the missing Titanic sub

STORY: Sidonie Nargeolet told Reuters on Thursday (June 22) she was living with "a lot of stress, very mixed emotions" as the desperate search for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic entered a critical phase on Thursday, when air was expected to run out for the five people aboard.

Sidonie said her father was prepared for such situations and would be able to advise the other passengers.

"He would have explained to them to breathe gently, so that they use less oxygen. And he also knows how to reassure them, that's very important," she said.