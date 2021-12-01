Woman's French bulldog stolen at gunpoint by two men in Oakland

A French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint on Friday in Oakland, Calif., and police are now searching for suspects.



Holiday incident: Owner Hannah Nelson, who was visiting Atlanta for Thanksgiving, said her 2-year-old French bulldog, Merlyn, was taken out for a walk by her friend Marieke Bayens near Valdez and 24th Streets at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 26.



That’s when two men went up to them and held Bayens at gunpoint before speeding off the wrong way down the street in a car with Merlyn.

“Immediately one of them came in front of me, pointed a gun in my face and said, ‘Give me the dog’ and basically the other one had already gone to go grab Merlyn,” Bayens told KRON4.

Nelson flew back home the next day after hearing the news so she could cooperate with the police and make fliers for Merlyn.



Reward: Frenchies have reportedly become a main focus of robbers around the Bay Area recently and are sold for high prices.



“It’s hard. I can’t even understand why someone would want to do this, even coming home, him not running to the door to greet me or hearing him run around the background while I watch TV,” Nelson explained.

A reward website has been created to help find Merlyn.

"Most bulldogs have a solid color and he has hyena-like spots," Nelson told SFGate. "Something that is also distinctive about him is a white chest, it goes from his chin all the way down to his belly. He also has a large black spot on left shoulder."



Anyone with information on Merlyn is encouraged to call Oakland police.



Featured Image via KPIX CBS SF Bay Area

