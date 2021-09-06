Woman's homicide under investigation

Sep. 6—ELKHART — An investigation is underway into the apparent shooting death of woman at a house in Elkhart.

Police responded to a call to check on a person's welfare at 522 W. Blaine Ave. around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. When they went inside the house, police found the woman's body, Elkhart police said in a news release.

The woman was identified as Cristina Pina, 49, Elkhart. The release shows she had been shot and killed.

Detectives from the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.