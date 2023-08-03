Woman's husband arrested after Delray police find her body parts in suitcases floating in Intracoastal

DELRAY BEACH — A 78-year-old Delray Beach man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of a woman whose remains were found in three suitcases floating along the Intracoastal Waterway on July 21.

William Lowe also is facing a charge of charges of abuse of a dead body, according to a Delray Beach Police arrest report made public Thursday.

Investigators allege that Lowe killed his wife, Aydil Barbosa Fontes, 80. He entered pleas of not guilty to both charges during a brief hearing Thursday morning before Circuit Judge Donald Hafele at the Palm Beach County Jail, according to court records. Hafele ordered Lowe to be held without bail.

Delray Beach police on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, issued this artist's rendering of what the woman whose remains were found floating in suitcases in the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday, July 21, might have looked like.

City police have scheduled a news conference for noon to further discuss the arrest.

According to Lowe's arrest report, investigators believe that he shot his wife and then dismembered her body. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Fontes' cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

Detectives inspecting a storage unit rented by Lowe found a chainsaw that appeared to have blood on the blade, chain and housing, the arrest report said. The detectives reportedly also observed what appeared to be bone matter, flesh and human hair in the housing of the saw, the report said.

A search warrant for Lowe's Delray Beach apartment revealed blood spatter throughout the residence, including the living room, dining room, hallway, both bathrooms and the master bedroom, investigators said.

Neighbors told investigators they hadn't seen Fontes in the days prior to the discovery of the suitcases.

This is a breaking story. Check back to www.PalmBeachPost.com for updates.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Delray man facing murder charge after wife's body parts found in suitcases