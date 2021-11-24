Woman's killing is a record 50th homicide of the year in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in Milford Mill, leading to a suspect pursuit that shut down the light rail, as Baltimore County set a record for homicides in a year.

Police identified the victim as Wayniqua Johnson, and said she was shot around 5:10 p.m. inside her apartment in the block of Stockmill Road with her five children present. Patrol officers tracked a suspect, 18-year-old Shaheem Muse, to the Metro station at Milford Mill Road and took him into custody.

With the fatal shooting, the county has seen 50 people killed this year, a rise of 69% over the same time last year and exceeding the number of people killed in 2019, which was the previous high. Nonfatal shootings are also up 20%.

“This level of violence is incomprehensible and it will not be accepted in Baltimore County,” Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a statement. “Violent crime inflicts pain and trauma on the entire community. The effects are long-lasting and far-reaching.”

Hyatt said the majority of cases are mental health-related or resulted from a domestic dispute. In Tuesday’s shooting, police said a preliminary investigation indicated the suspect and victim had recently been in a relationship.

After being apprehended, Muse told police that Johnson was handling his gun and had shot herself, and then he fled. But police wrote in charging documents that the evidence refuted that possibility, as the shooting did not appear to have occurred at close range.

Muse has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

Councilman Julian Jones, whose district includes Owings Mills and Woodlawn where many of the year’s homicides have occurred, highlighted the police department’s clearance rate as an indicator that the county is successful in combating crime when it happens.

”When you commit a crime in Baltimore County, especially something as serious as murder, you’re gonna get caught and you’re gonna get prosecuted,” he said.

It’s more difficult, Jones acknowledged, to prevent crime, especially domestic incidents that authorities say have driven up homicides this year.

The year has been marked by two mass shootings: In March, Joshua Green, 27, killed his parents, Douglas and Olivia Green, in their Baldwin home before fatally shooting two more people, Alpha Smith and Silvesta Daye Jr., at a Royal Farms in Essex. Police said Green then killed himself in an apartment parking lot.

About a month later, Everton Brown, 56, set his Woodlawn home on fire and killed three of his neighbors before police fatally shot him. Everton suffered from delusional thinking, 911 call records show, and believed the government was conspiring against him.

Jones, a Woodstock Democrat, is skeptical of a county plan to commit $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the county’s own firearms detection system. He said that funding could instead be used to deploy more mobile crisis teams to respond to behavioral health-related calls for service.

”I’d like to hear an explanation on why we need such a thing,” he said.

Jones said trust between police and the communities they patrol is critical in preventing crime. Closing investigations often relies on witnesses, who must feel comfortable enough to come forward, he said.

