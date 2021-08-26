This Woman's Lips Went From Bad To Worse After Contracting COVID-19 While On Accutane — Here's What An Expert Says
Recently, 19-year-old Avery Anderson recently went mega viral on TikTok for sharing this video of herself on the way to the ER:
In a follow-up video, Avery explained how she was on Accutane (a medication used to treat acne) and contracted COVID-19 — as well as multiple other infections — which resulted in painful sores on her lips.
@averyanderson18
All of u are ruthless, BUT HERE YOU GO BESTIES 🥰🥰🥰
♬ original sound - Avey
So, BuzzFeed spoke to Avery to figure out exactly what happened. She explained, "I realized something was wrong with my lips about two days after contracting COVID. I was on my fourth month of Accutane and noticed my lips had a purple and yellow tint, so I went straight to urgent care and they diagnosed me with Impetigo* — and prescribed me a topical medication to help."
However, after using the Impetigo medication, Avery's lips went from bad to worse overnight. "I woke up with extremely swollen, grey and white lips. It was too painful to eat or drink and difficult to swallow. I was worried about the lack of fluids I was getting and worried because my COVID symptoms kept getting worse, so I decided to go to the ER."
The ER doctor then tested Avery for other illnesses and she was additionally diagnosed with a sinus, ear infection, and strep throat. "I was prescribed antibiotics for my lips and told to come back if my lips got worse... Not even two days later I decided I needed to go back."
This time Avery was diagnosed with Oral Mucositis — a condition that left her with bleeding ulcers, swollen lips, and sore and bleeding gums. "It was a painful mix with the fever, cold shakes, sore muscles, and swollen throat from also having COVID. The Infectious Disease Department came to the conclusion that it was caused by a perfect mix of the Accutane, dry skin, my weak immune system, and COVID — and all of the other sicknesses my body was trying to fight."
@averyanderson18
My lips r killing the vibe
♬ hey lol - 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐚 ♡︎
Even though Avery said she has suffered from severe eczema since she was born, this was the most painful experience she's ever had. "When I would go to sleep my lips would get stuck together and when I would wake up I would have to pry them open by sliding a Q-Tip through the middle of them. Since my gums were so sore, eating and chewing were extremely painful — to the point where it hurt to eat oatmeal! Talking was also a difficult task through all of the healing stages since it required my lips to touch together!"