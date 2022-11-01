Woman's remains found in Florence County woods

A hunter found the remains of an adult female in Florence County, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Monday said it is investigating and asking the public to provide information.

A hunter discovered the remains Friday morning in a "rural wooded area," a news release from the Department of Justice states.

Forensic experts were able to determine the remains belong to a woman, and there is no indication the remains match a known missing person from the greater Florence County area, according to the Department of Justice.

Florence County is in far northeastern Wisconsin and borders the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Anyone who has any information to assist in this investigation should call the agency's Division of Criminal Investigation and leave a message on the tipline at 1-888-317-2426.

