Woman's sexual assault calls in Bay Area police chief

"Immediately, I went to Amazon and purchased the pepper spray". Haunted by a horrific crime, a Fremont woman is deciding to act.

- In Fremont today, residents met with council members and the chief of police a week after three women were attacked. One of the victims is a 67-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted in broad daylight. ABC 7 News reporter Luz Pena was at the meeting and says people want to know how they'll be kept safe.

LUZ PENA: Hunted by a horrific crime where a 67-year-old woman was punched and sexually assaulted by a man 10 days ago. Fremont resident Sheila Mani decided to act.

SHEILA MANI: When our elected representatives agreed to meet is when a lot of the community members also decided to come together.

LUZ PENA: Sylvia Wong was among those who gathered to question council members and Fremont's police chief asking how they will be protected from attacks like this one.

SYLVIA WONG: Immediately I went to amazon.com and purchased the pepper spray I purchased three- one for my daughter, one for my mom, one for myself.

LUZ PENA: Yesterday Sindu was at a park when her friend and her dog were both attacked by a man. They didn't report the assault then, but today they changed their mind after this meeting.

SINDU MANICKKAWELLY: We're not programmed to react as fast as we want to react to these things. So that's the learning curve.

LUZ PENA: Fremont's police chief Kimberly Peterson emphasized on the importance of reporting any type of crime.

CHIEF KIMBERLY PETERSON: --That it's appropriate to call. It's OK to call.

LUZ PENA: The suspect in the May 13 attack is 28-year-old Alexander Lomax who was arrested while police say the attack was still in progress. Investigators later linking him to two other attacks.

CHIEF KIMBERLY PETERSON: About an hour before, there had been another similar attack where a woman was going for a jog a few miles from here. We've definitely upped our levels of patrols in this Area.

LUZ PENA: Council member Cox emphasizing on the importance of this meeting for the community to heal.

TERESA COX: It's how we're going to collaborate with our police. Know who is our police patrol, know who's helping us in our community.

LUZ PENA: Freeman police believe there could be more victims who were also attacked by the same suspect. They're asking them to come forward. Fremont Mayor demanding the DA to prioritize this case. In Fremont, Luz Pena, ABC 7 News.