Woman's shooting death on North Rural Street deemed homicide by Indianapolis police

Update: This article was updated Oct. 20, 2021 with information about the decedent.

A woman's shooting death on the city's east side Sunday is being investigated as a homicide, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday.

Just after noon Sunday officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Rural Street and began a death investigation. Monesha McKinley, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an autopsy the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined McKinley suffered gunshot injuries and police determined the case is a homicide, a news release issued Monday stated.

Detective Charles Benner is investigating the shooting and can be reached at 317-327-3475 or email at Charles.Benner@indy.gov.

Information about the crime also can be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477, online at CrimeTips.org or through the mobile P3tips app for Apple and Android phone.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Woman's death on North Rural a homicide, IMPD said