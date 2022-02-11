Woman's trial date set over strangled stepson

Feb. 10—Jury selection is set to begin March 21 for the trial of a woman accused of fatally abusing her 5-year-old stepson in Santa Fe, even as defense attorneys have sought to have her grand jury indictments dismissed over what they say were "procedural irregularities."

Attorneys for 23-year-old Melynie Tyalan-Curtis have argued that during grand jury proceedings, the prosecution failed to record conversations with jurors and failed to provide proper instruction on the definition of "probable cause," according to court records.

Tyalan-Curtis has been offered a plea deal, with a Feb. 21 deadline to accept it. If she does not accept the deal, prosecutors said Wednesday they would respond to the motion to dismiss the grand jury indictments.

If convicted, Tyalan-Curtis could face a life sentence. She was charged with abuse of a child resulting in death and multiple counts of child abuse after her stepson, Jayden Curtis, was strangled in September 2018.

She called 911 to report she had found Jayden unconscious in a bathtub, reports said. He was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where medical personnel told police his injuries were not consistent with drowning.

Jayden remained unconscious, and his biological parents, Royce Curtis and Cristina Cowboy, took him off life support a few days later after he was declared brain dead, according to reports.

Court records say Tyalan-Curtis, a mother of three who had a history of chronic depression and postpartum depression, eventually confessed she had "gotten angry" with Jayden and strangled him.

Her other children were taken into custody by the state Children, Youth and Families Department.

Tyalan-Curtis had been held without bond in the Santa Fe County jail, in part because of a judge's concern she might harm herself. In June 2019, she was released to house arrest on electronic monitoring, according to court records.

Her trial had been postponed in October 2019 after her public defender, Todd Farkas, asked state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington to halt the proceedings to allow a court-appointed psychologist to determine if she had the mental competency to understand the proceedings and participate in her own defense.

Subsequent evaluations by court-appointed doctors with the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute and a doctor retained by the defense had conflicting findings of the competency evaluation.