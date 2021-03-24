Women in 40s, 50s who survive COVID more likely to suffer persistent problems

Women in their 40s and 50s appear more at risk of long-term problems following discharge from hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Many suffer months of persistent symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness and brain fog, two UK studies found on Wednesday.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

    Women in their 40s and 50s appear more at risk of long-term problems following discharge from hospital after COVID-19, with many suffering months of persistent symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness and brain fog, two UK studies found on Wednesday. One study found that five months after leaving hospital, COVID-19 patients who were also middle-aged, white, female, and had other health problems such as diabetes, lung or heart disease, tended to be more likely to report long-COVID symptoms. "Our study finds that those who have the most severe prolonged symptoms tend to be white women aged approximately 40 to 60 who have at least two long term health conditions," said Chris Brightling, a professor of respiratory medicine at Leicester University who co-led the study known as PHOSP-COVID.

  • Long Covid affects seven in 10 patients five months later

    Seven in 10 people hospitalised with coronavirus are still suffering the effects of long Covid five months later, with women at greater risk, a new study has shown. Survivors complained of memory loss and brain fog, and some had been forced to give up work because of symptoms such as muscle pain, fatigue, swollen joints and breathlessness. The British study, led by the National Institute for Health Research, followed 1,077 patients who were discharged from hospital between March and November last year. Researchers found that the majority had had not made a full recovery by the five-month mark, and each long Covid patient had an average of nine persistent symptoms. One in five had developed a new disability and more than 25 per cent were suffering from anxiety and depression, while 12 per cent had symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Some 17 per cent had mild cognitive impairment, while one third had impaired lung function. Of the 67.5 per cent of participants who were working before Covid, 17.8 per cent had stopped working. Women were more likely to suffer long-term effects, which researchers said could be linked to differences in the immune system or survivor bias because more men had actually died from Covid.

