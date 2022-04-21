Women abused by Larry Nassar file negligence claims against FBI over botched investigation

This story will be updated.

Thirteen women who were sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have filed $130 million in claims against the FBI, nearly a year after a federal investigation found two agents in Indianapolis committed "fundamental errors” for not acting sooner on allegations of abuse.

Federal tort claims filed by attorneys on behalf of the women say they suffered "significant and irreparable personal injuries" because of the FBI's failure to act on allegations that Nassar was sexually abusing gymnasts. Nassar survivors Grace French and Lindsey Lemke are among the 13 women, but the rest are anonymous.

A tort claim is the first step survivors can take in seeking compensation from the federal government. Once the FBI issues a response, survivors can decide if they want to file a lawsuit in federal court.

Claims come after scathing DOJ report

Nassar was sentenced to more than 100 years imprisonment in 2018. More than three years later, the Justice Department’s Inspector General released a scathing report that found W. Jay Abbott, former head of the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office, and an unidentified FBI agent took eight months to respond when the first allegations against Nassar arrived at their office in 2015.

While their investigation lingered Nassar sexually assaulted at least 120 women and children, according to John Manly, an attorney who represents Nassar survivors.

Pressure on the federal law enforcement agency started to rise after IndyStar first exposed the allegations against Nassar in 2016. When the Inspector General began to review how the Indianapolis FBI conducted its investigation, Abbott and the other agent made false statements "to make it appear that they had been diligent,” according to the federal government.

Abbott was also criticized for exhibiting “extremely poor judgment” because he discussed a job opportunity with USA Gymnastics at the same time his agency was looking into the Nassar allegations.

The Justice Department declined to bring criminal charges against the agents.

'The FBI failed survivors'

"It's obvious that the FBI failed survivors in all of this," French told IndyStar in July 2021, when the Justice Department investigation was released. "They put financial gain and the possibility of an opportunity for future employment in front of athletes, of children, of survivors — and that's incredibly disappointing to me.”

The report focused heavily on the Indianapolis Field Office, but it also pointed to failures by three other agency divisions in Detroit, Los Angeles and Portland, Maine.

With no criminal sanctions in the works, legal experts previously told IndyStar that Nassar survivors might have success with a lawsuit against the FBI.

Federal law provides broad protections that shield government agencies and their employees from lawsuits, but survivors could argue that the agents’ actions — particularly their false statements to the Office of Inspector General — eroded that shield.

"It would be an uphill battle," Indiana University law professor Jody Madeira said, “but not insurmountable."

