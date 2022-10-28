Women accused of stealing more than $10k

Oct. 27—Two Odessa women are facing a felony theft charge after their boss accused them of stealing more than $10,000 from Cavender's Boot City on East Highway 191.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the store manager called police after seeing Carrie Castillo, 38, and Stephani Mendoza, 19, removing security tags and giving clothing to people without paying for them on Oct. 1.

The manager told an officer Castillo admitted to him that she'd given clothing to relatives several times on that date and Mendoza admitted she'd helped Castillo give the clothes away and she'd given clothing to her uncle, according to the report.

Castillo returned some of the clothes, valued at just under $10,000, on Oct. 8, according to the report.

Mendoza and Castillo were arrested on suspicion of theft, $2,500 to $30,000, Wednesday. They remained in the Ector County jail Thursday afternoon; no bond had yet been set.