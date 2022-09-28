Women accused of stealing more than $50K of electronics from Massillon Walmart

MASSILLON – Police are trying to find two women who are accused of stealing more than $50,000 in electronics from the Massillon Walmart.

A woman appeared to break into a glass display case inside the store at 1 Massillon Marketplace Drive SW shortly before 7 p.m. Sept. 18, while another woman monitored the scene as a lookout, according to a Massillon Police Department report. After the case drawers were busted open, the two women swiped more than three-dozen iPhones and fled the scene.

Police Chief Jason Saintenoy said Wednesday that authorities have not yet identified the suspects. The women involved were wearing COVID-19 masks during the theft.

A physical description of the women was not available, the chief said.

In addition to the cellphones, the women cracked open two other locked glass cases, stealing an unspecified amount of laptop computers, smart watches and Apple AirPods.

Overall, the women bolted Walmart with $50,655.33 of electronics and fled the area in a gray SUV, the report states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Massillon police at 330-832-9811.

