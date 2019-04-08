Women accusing Joe Biden of inappropriate contact ‘support other candidates,’ Democratic senator says

Joe Biden has become arguably the most popular — and controversial — 2020 Democratic candidate who has yet to officially launch their campaign for the White House.

The former vice president has garnered national headlines after numerous women described feeling uncomfortable with his physical greetings and other exchanges from over the years, including former Nevada Democratic lawmaker Lucy Flores, who recently wrote about her “awkward” experience with Mr Biden in The Cut.

But not everyone is apparently buying the accusations of inappropriate contact levelled against him.

Christopher Coons, a Delaware Democrat, said during an interview on Monday: “There are folks who, I think, are coming forward and standing up about this because they support other candidates.”

Speaking to CNN, the senator also added: “There are folks who, I think, are coming forward out of a genuine sense of feeling disrespected or unappreciated.”

“At the end of the day, the best way to measure this is to see how former Vice President Biden does on the campaign trail,” he continued.

Mr Coons has previously spoken out in defence of the former vice president, who has been mulling a 2020 bid in recent months.

He has said photos of Mr Biden had been taken out of context to claim wrongdoing in some cases, when the former vice president was actually being kind or thoughtful towards constituents.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” Mr Biden said in a statement addressing the controversy.

He added, “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”