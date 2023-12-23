Women in Ag Conference hosted by U of M Extension and Minnesota Farm Service Agency

Dec. 22—Cultivate your passion for agriculture at the 2024 Women in Ag Conference, hosted by the U of M Women in Ag Network in partnership with the Minnesota Farm Service Agency.

The Women in Ag Conference will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn. This year's theme, "Planting Possibilities: Shaping the Future of Farming," will provide insightful discussions and dynamic presentations specifically geared toward farmers on the pivotal role of "planning" — a cornerstone of any farm business. Whether you're a beginner, future, mid-career or seasoned farmer, industry professional, or agriculture enthusiast, this conference is your platform to delve into the diverse realms of planning within the agricultural sector.

"Planning is essential for farmers to maximize efficiencies and realize dreams," said Susanne Hinrichs, Extension agricultural business management educator. "This conference will offer topics for anyone who currently produces or wants to raise crops or livestock producing food, fiber, and fuel in Minnesota and nearby states. Sessions will cover topics to help identify opportunities, ways to reduce waste, increase productivity, and optimize resources."

For more information and to register, follow this link: z.umn.edu/WomenInAg2024. Early bird rates are available through Jan. 22.