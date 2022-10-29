Women allegedly damages ex-boyfriend's car

Oct. 28—CHEBOYGAN — A woman allegedly damaged her ex-boyfriend's car during a break-up, according to Michigan State Police reports.

On June 3, Jasmine Taylor Dillon, 21, from Afton was talking to her boyfriend in his car parked outside a house on Walker Road in Walker Township, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

Dillon's then-boyfriend told troopers that he told her he "wanted to break up." She allegedly became mad at him, and refused to leave his car, Carroll said. MSP reports said that he left the driver's seat and tried to physically remove her, and Dillon allegedly responded by kicking the sunroof in. Carroll said she then allegedly punched and busted the rearview mirror on the driver side after her boyfriend got back in and locked the doors.

Dillon was arrested by Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office deputies on Oct. 18. She was arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan on suspicion of one count Malicious Destruction of Personal Property $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000, and one count domestic violence, court records show. Dillon was given a $5,000 cash surety bond.

The case is currently still open.