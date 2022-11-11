Women arrested for allegedly stealing perfume worth over $22,900 from Pittsburgh-area mall

Two women were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing perfume worth more than $22,900 from a mall.

Stephanie Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, and De Siree Riley, of McKees Rocks, were taken into custody after allegedly taking 73 bottles of perfume from Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall.

Ross Township police were called around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a retail theft. An officer was given a description of the women, who reportedly had a toddler with them, and of the car Hopkins was allegedly driving.

According to the complaint, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Hopkins fled.

The officer spoke with the Nordstrom manager, who said the women put 30 bottles of Tom Ford fragrance in shopping bags and left the store. The manager said the same women were in the store Monday, and stole 30 bottles of Tom Ford fragrance and 13 bottles of Sauvage fragrance at that time.

Police later found the vehicle allegedly driven by Hopkins parked in the 300 block of Pleasant Ridge Road in Stowe Township. They then located Hopkins and Riley and took them into custody, and recovered the perfume.

Hopkins is charged with two counts of retail theft, endangering the welfare of children, possessing an instrument of crime, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving with a suspended license, failure to stop at a red light and reckless driving.

Riley is charged with two counts of retail theft and possessing an instrument of crime.

They are awaiting arraignment.

TRENDING NOW:

Family of man killed in incident at Walmart in Beaver County speaks out, demands answers 6 people hospitalized after crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon Sources: 2 officers assigned to Brighton Heights funeral before shooting suspended VIDEO: Channel 11 Exclusive: 8-year-old boy testifies in court after allegedly being lured into home DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



