Women arrested for breaking into Rome home, trying to kidnap her kids, police say

A woman is being charged with breaking into her mother’s house and trying to take her children.

According to the arrest report, Amber Gail Ubele was charged with criminal trespassing stemming from an incident last April.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Ubele climbed through a window to get into the Vanns Valley Road house and tried to take the children she did not have custody of.

Investigators say Ubele’s mother was given guardianship over the children several years ago.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ubele was arrested earlier this week following a Floyd County Police Department investigation.

She is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: