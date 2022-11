Police are digging up a backyard in Fruitland, Idaho, as they search for missing 5 year old Michael Vaughan (Supplied)

Authorities in Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the death of missing 5 year old boy Michael Vaughan.

Sarah Wondra, 35, was charged with failing to report a death at the weekend, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff told KTVB7.

Mr Huff confirmed that the suspect was one of the occupants of a house where police dug up the backyard after receiving”credible tip”.

Breaking more to come