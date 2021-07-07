Women arrested for robbery, assault

Jul. 7—Two Moscow women were arrested Monday morning after robbing a man and firing a handgun at him near Rosalia.

According to a statement from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies arrested 24-year-old Rienna Edgeman and 25-year-old Stacy Nieri on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

Deputies responded to the Horn School Rest Area near Rosalia after being notified of a potential robbery and assault at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The victim told deputies he had been traveling with Edgeman and Nieri whom he recently met and stopped at the rest area for what he thought was going to be a romantic encounter. One of the women stole his wallet and drove away with the other woman.

The victim said he drove after the suspects until he found their vehicle on Cache Creek Road just south of the rest area. One of the women pulled out a firearm and shot at least one round at him.

Deputies located the suspects who admitted to stealing the money and discharging a handgun because they believed the man was trying to run them off the road.

The investigation is ongoing. During Edgeman's and Nieri's first appearance in court Tuesday, Whitman County Prosecutor Dennis Tracy said he will wait until he knows more information about the case before deciding on charges.

"All the interwoven facts here of exactly what happened aren't totally clear to me," he said."Before I make a charging decision in this case, I will likely wait until I have the full report."

Judge Gary Libey said first-degree robbery and first-degree assault are Class A felonies that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Tracy said neither women have a criminal conviction on their record.

Libey granted their release in part because they both have family ties to the area and are unlikely to leave. They are required to stay in the region and appear in court for their arraignment when summoned.

------

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.