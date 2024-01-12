Women assume "male" roles amidst full-scale war in Ukraine

During the full-scale war in Ukraine, more women have taken up positions typically held by men.

Source: The State Employment Service of Ukraine at the request of Ekonomichna Pravda

Quote: "Due to men being called up for military service, there are certain difficulties in filling vacancies in professions traditionally dominated by men, such as builders, electric welders, metalworkers, electricians, drivers, etc.," the State Employment Service reported.

This means that in 2023, 1,200 women were employed in the building and construction industry through the Employment Service, constituting 38% of the total workforce in this sector. For comparison, in 2021, this indicator was 20%.

Last year, 1,200 women also found employment in the mining industry, accounting for 49% of all those employed. In 2021, the figure was 27%.

Overall, during 2023, 664,000 individuals utilised the services of the State Employment Service, of whom 483,000 had registered unemployed status. Among those registered unemployed, the majority were women, comprising 72% or 348,000.

In total, 240,000 people found new employment in 2023, with women accounting for 66%, or 158,000.

Background:

Research by the Confederation of Employers of Ukraine has shown that businesses began to attract women to "male" positions in metal working, agricultural processing and furniture production due to the shortage of men after the start of the large-scale invasion. These jobs often involve physical exertion.

Support UP or become our patron!