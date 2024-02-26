Women who attacked Muslim mothers at Cathedral Square Park get probation

Two Milwaukee women were sentenced to three years of probation for attacking a group of a Muslim mothers in Cathedral Square Park last summer

Payton Smith and Miracle Reed each apologized Friday to the women they targeted during the July 30 attack, during which the victims were beaten and their hijabs were ripped from their heads.

The pair was charged with hate crimes.

Judge Jonathan Richards ordered three months of their probation to be served in the Community Reintegration Center, where they will be required to complete certain programs. If they fail to follow the terms of probation, they'll spend time in jail, followed by extended supervision.

What were the charges?

Reed, 35, pleaded guilty to felony substantial battery intended to inflict bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Both charges included hate crime enhancements. Reed also pleaded guilty to bail jumping.

Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of battery, misdemeanor charges that also included hate crime enhancements.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for April 19.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Women who attacked Muslim mothers at Milwaukee park get probation