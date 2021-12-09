Women breaking through to top roles in Black churches

ADELLE M. BANKS of Religion News Service and PETER SMITH of The Associated Press
·6 min read

When an opening for bishop arose in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in 2010, Teresa Jefferson-Snorton looked around to see if any women were offering to be candidates.

None were.

She knew that since its founding 140 years earlier by Black Methodists emerging from slavery, the denomination had never elected a woman bishop.

“I was like, oh my goodness, this can’t be,” she recalled. “If no one steps forward, it gives the church a pass.”

Jefferson-Snorton, who had spent decades as a pastor, chaplain and theological educator, undertook several months of intensive prayer before discerning she was “feeling a call to this” from God. Then she put her name forward.

“To an extent, it was a political statement,” said Jefferson-Snorton.

Despite opposition from some who said the denomination wasn’t ready for a woman bishop, she was elected the CME’s 59th bishop, overseeing 217 churches across Alabama and Florida.

___

This story is part of a series by The Associated Press and Religion News Service on women’s roles in male-led religions.

___

Jefferson-Snorton said people there have come to accept her in the role — if awkwardly at times.

“I can’t tell you how many times people said, ‘Yes sir,’ to me,” she said. “I just remind them, ‘Yes ma’am’ is OK.”

Eleven years later, she remains the CME’s only woman bishop, a status made vivid in an official photo of the church’s college of bishops, where she sits among 16 men, all in purple and white vestments.

Most major Black Christian denominations in the U.S. have no doctrinal bar to ordained women leaders in the way that Catholicism and some other denominations do, and women have preached and been ordained in historically Black churches since at least the 19th century.

Yet denominational leadership remained all-male until the 21st century, and women are still the exception in the top rungs.

Earlier this year, the Rev. Gina Stewart became the first woman president of a major Black Baptist organization, the Lott Carey Baptist Foreign Mission Society, an organization that responds to disasters and fights poverty, hunger and human trafficking.

“Whenever a woman is placed in a role that is traditionally male, there’s always some negativity that surrounds it,” Stewart said, but in her first 90 days as president, she has received congratulatory calls from some male denominational leaders and support from her male predecessors, without encountering “any major resistance.”

“There’s a shifting taking place,” Stewart said, noting that more women have been promoted to lead important departments in the church.

“We know that it’s long overdue,” added Stewart, who is the senior pastor of Christ Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. “But we give those organizations that are making the effort credit, taking the initiative and giving women that opportunity.”

Religious organizations still need to do more to provide women chances for leadership development, said the Rev. Maisha Handy, associate professor of religion and education at the Interdenominational Theological Center, a consortium of historically African American seminaries in Atlanta.

“We’ve certainly made strides around that in recent years, in recent decades, but we still have a long way to go,” said Handy, who is also executive director of the Center for Black Women’s Justice at ITC.

Women pastors often receive assignments to smaller congregations with fewer resources or opportunities to gain experience and preparation for denominational leadership, Handy said.

“It’s not just about ordination. It’s about placement,” said Handy.

When Black denominations got their start in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, according to Handy, their biblical interpretations were affected by the cultural attitudes around them. “When you think about the kind of patriarchy and misogyny that is intrinsic to American history and culture, it makes sense that it was reflected also in those denominations,” she said.

To be sure, women have long exercised authority in non-ordained roles, outnumbering men in local church membership and also leading their own organizations within denominations.

But from the first, women had limited access to the pulpit, though some challenged those barriers.

“If the man may preach, because the savior died for him, why not the woman?” Jarena Lee, the first woman lay preacher in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, asked in the early 19th century.

A sister denomination, the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, ordained Mary Small, its first woman minister, in 1898. By the mid-20th century, the CME and AME churches were ordaining women as well. Records are less precise among the more decentralized Baptists, but women’s ordination was long the exception among them.

In 2000, Vashti Murphy McKenzie was elected the first woman bishop in the AME Church. McKenzie, now retired, was later joined by more women bishops, though men still comprise most of the AME episcopacy. The AME Zion Church followed, electing Mildred “Bonnie” Hines bishop in 2008, as did the CME with Jefferson-Snorton in 2010.

Jefferson-Snorton, who in October was elected chair of the governing board of the National Council of Churches, said she is still sometimes questioned about biblical passages that are cited to justify giving men sole power to preach or lead. She cites other passages, such as one declaring that in Christ there is neither male nor female.

“I often start with the story of Resurrection morning,” when Jesus’ female followers were told to “go and proclaim” he had risen from the dead, she added.

“If Jesus had not intended for women to be bearers of good news, that would never have happened,” said Jefferson-Snorton.

But to those who are “more hostile” in questioning women’s ministry, “I often say to them, ‘God called me to this ministry, so if you have a problem with it, you need to talk to God, because I did not call myself,’” she said.

In the Church of God in Christ, a historically Black Pentecostal denomination, women have made their influence felt in other ways. Traditionally only men have been recognized as ordained ministers or bishops, while women have led its Women’s Department, which oversees auxiliaries. COGIC officials didn’t respond to questions about women’s roles in the denomination.

But after the death of her husband, COGIC’s first elected presiding bishop, Mother Mary P. Patterson, a retired real estate agent who headed her own travel agency, founded the Pentecostal Heritage Connection, dedicated to planting historical markers honoring COGIC leaders across the South. In November, a ceremony unveiling the final marker, an 8-foot aluminum sign on a corner in Little Rock, Arkansas, was attended by regional religious leaders, a representative of the governor and scholars who traveled to the state for the occasion.

Sherry Sherrod DuPree, a Florida historian and former president of the Society for Pentecostal Studies, said Patterson’s effort is an example of how women lead in a denomination known for its patriarchal hierarchy.

“She is a quiet praying lady who ‘stays in her lane’ but is active in getting jobs done without fanfare, one of the skills of COGIC women,” said DuPree.

Patterson said, “it shows other young women that you don’t have to be behind the pulpit in order to do a work for the Lord.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New COVID-19 antibody drug OK'd to protect most vulnerable

    Federal health officials on Wednesday authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination. Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating COVID-19 infections for over a year. “These people still have to shelter in place because they’re at really high risk of severe disease and death,” said Dr. David Boulware of the University of Minnesota, ahead of the announcement.

  • Work From Home, Mandatory Masks And “Covid Passports”: Boris Johnson Sets Out UK “Plan B” As Omicron Cases Soar

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered citizens to work from home if possible, made masks mandatory in certain indoor venues and is introducing “Covid passports” as a form of entry. Delivering a press conference in the last few minutes, Johnson said the dangerous Omicron variant is doubling infections every two-to-three days, while there are […]

  • Brick board will seek more answers on proposed Orthodox boys school

    Brick's Board of Adjustment has unanswered questions on plans to build an Orthodox boys school on Van Zile Road.

  • 'Don't Look Up' turns to comedy in climate change fight

    MOVIE UPSOUNDA star-studded Hollywood cast including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennnifer Lawrence is trying a different approach at trying to get people to pay attention to climate change...Netflix's "Don't Look Up" pokes fun at the issue, in hopes of spotlighting the seriousness of it all.DiCaprio, one of Hollywood's most vocal climate change activists, says he was drawn to the film because he wanted to support scientists.He's been looking to do a movie about the climate crisis for a while but says finding the right approach was hard....until now."I think we all looked at this as an incredibly unique gift. I, you know, I think we'd all been wanting to get the message out there about the climate crisis. And Adam really cracked the code with creating this narrative.""Don't Look Up," directed and co-written by Adam McKay, takes a satirical look at how the media and politicians treat climate issues. The plot follows two lowly astronomers (played by DiCaprio and Lawrence) trying to warn a world that doesn't seem to care about a huge comet on course to destroy Earth in six months time.Lawerence says the use of comedy, in this case, was the right approach."Tyler Perry is - has a great way of saying it, that the comedy is kind of the anesthesia that helps before the surgery and kind of get the information across in a, you know, fun and hilarious way."Streep says sometimes a serious topic, needs a comedic touch."It's a really important thing. But meanwhile, have some laughs because that's what's in, that's what's on this roller coaster."DiCaprio hopes the film catches the attention of those who would normally ignore climate change and sparks a different conversation in neighborhoods, Capitol Hill, and corporate America.And if laughter does that -then the film has done its job, says director - McKay."The great thing about test screening the movie was right, left-wing were all laughing. So, I think the commonality we're going for here is like, what have we done to each other? I mean, this polarization and this nonsense like, come on, can't we get back to basics?""Don't Look Up" hits the big screen on December 10th and Netflix on the 24th.

  • Austria plans to fine vaccine holdouts up to 3,600 euros a quarter

    Austria's conservative-led government on Thursday gave details of its plan to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory, saying it will apply to people 14 and over and holdouts face fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,071) every three months. Roughly 68% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Many Austrians are sceptical about vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the third biggest in parliament.

  • How should the U.S. react to Russia’s Ukraine threats?

    Russia is amassing troops on the Ukrainian border, but experts disagree over whether strength or diplomacy is the best tacit to prevent an invasion.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

    U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New YorkWhen the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs.Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days of the late sex-trafficker’s romance with his alleged accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping him groom and abuse four underage girl

  • Josh Duggar Found Guilty on Child Pornography Charges, Facing Potential 20-Year Prison Sentence

    Duggar has been on trial in federal court since last week with his wife and some family members watching daily from the front row

  • Man lynched in Pakistan buried in native Sri Lanka

    The body of a Sri Lankan factory manager who was tortured and set on fire by a mob in Pakistan for alleged blasphemy was buried in his native village with state honors on Wednesday. Buddhist clergy performed religious rites at the home of Priyantha Kumara before police led a procession in which family and friends carried the casket with his charred remains to the cemetery. Kumara was assaulted by a mob of hundreds of people and was dragged into the street and set on fire last Friday in Sialkot, Pakistan, where he helped run a sports equipment factory.

  • Body-camera footage played in court shows Kim Potter collapsing after fatally shooting Daunte Wright: 'I'm going to prison'

    Opening statements took place on Wednesday in a Minneapolis court, where Potter is charged with manslaughter for the shooting of Daunte Wright.

  • Daystar founder Marcus Lamb remembered as a ‘great man of God’ during funeral

    “There’s some things you don’t understand, and y’all know that’s part of faith is trusting when you don’t understand.”

  • Letters to the Editor: Dec. 9, 2021

    Readers share their views on Dog & Cats Forever's funding; DeSantis downplaying COVID-19 news; the value of letters to the editor; and President Biden

  • Hundreds Of Black Women In Georgia Will Get $850 Per Month In Guaranteed Income

    The guaranteed income pilot is set to be one of the largest such programs in the U.S.

  • Jussie Smollett blasts prosecutor for reading actor's texts that included N-word

    Jussie Smollett took the stand for the second day in a row at his trial on Tuesday.

  • Hanukkah merchandising strategy: 'Anything Jewish will do' | Terry Mattingly

    The lack of understanding about Hanukkah goes on display every year in the American marketplace.

  • First Man Convicted Of Murder On Genetic Genealogy Evidence Has Verdict Overturned

    The first man to be found guilty of murder after being linked to a crime via genetic genealogy has had his two convictions overturned. William Earl Talbott II was convicted of killing 20-year-old Jay Cook and 18-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg in 1987 while the Canadian high school sweethearts visited Seattle, as previously reported. Talbott’s 2018 arrest helped set the bar for genetic genealogy, a science that has since boomed and redefined criminal investigations around the world, according to a

  • ‘You Don’t Belong Here’: Son Charged With Assault After Mom Calls Cops on Black Worker

    YouTubeA man accused of racially profiling a Black worker in a Tennessee parking garage with his white mom has been charged with assault after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, the Nashville Metro police said.According to an arrest warrant filed Dec. 2, Edward Brennan took a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking cars for parking permits in the Nashville garage, after his mom called the police because Martinez refused to show them identification. “A reasonable person wou

  • Letter: Why flying the thin blue line flag during the Bridge Run national anthem was wrong

    The Enmarket Bridge Run organizers included the thin blue line flag as part of prerace ceremony. But the flag symbolizes more than support for police.

  • White Woman Calling Cops On Black Parking Garage Worker Leads To Assault Charge

    The woman's son was charged with assault after he punched the worker, whom she allegedly told, "You don't belong here."

  • Longtime priest for Providence parish dies after contracting COVID

    The Rev. Joseph D. Santos celebrated weekly Mass in Latin at Holy Name Church.