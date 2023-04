Motley Fool

Macroeconomic headwinds, historically high inflation, and rising interest rates sent many struggling Americans scrambling to file their tax returns as early as possible, in hopes of getting a much-needed refund. Indeed, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reported that by early February it had received nearly 14% more returns than it had compared to the prior year. As a result, the IRS has taken the unusual step of urging millions of early filers -- particularly those who submitted their federal tax return before Feb. 10 -- to consider filing an amended return.