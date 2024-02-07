Women in case of alleged Johnson City serial rapist accuse city of ‘victim blaming’

Attorney Vanessa Jones is hugged by the mother of a late Jane Doe, at a news conference held by the Jane Doe victims who are suing Johnson City over the case of alleged serial rape suspect Sean Williams, at the Tennessean Hotel in Knoxville, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. They allege in their lawsuit that the Johnson City Police Department ignored victims who filed police reports as Williams went on to sexually assault more woman. He is now in custody and facing trial this May.

The women stood at the podium one by one, calling for justice, they said, not only for themselves but for all victims of sexual assault.

“I am here today because a predator was allowed to take advantage of people in vulnerable situations far longer than should have ever happened,” said one woman, who gave her first name as Anya. “I was struggling with addiction when he victimized me, but I did not deserve to be a target. And I certainly was not at fault.”

In a news conference in Knoxville on Tuesday, six of the more than 50 alleged victims of Johnson City serial rapist Sean Williams spoke out for the first time, accusing the city manager of “victim blaming” in public comments and sounding off on what they said was a corrupt “rape culture” in the Johnson City Police Department.

The women are all suing Johnson City in an explosive case that has rocked the East Tennessee town with allegations that police for years ignored the actions of a serial rape suspect, even as multiple victims came forward to report that he had drugged and sexually assaulted them.

They are filing this lawsuit as unnamed Jane Does. The Tennessean generally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault. The women asked that their full names not be used and they and their attorneys invited the media to a news conference and agreed to be photographed.

Lead attorney Vannessa Baehr-Jones on Thursday said the police department’s culture of “corruption, negligence and gender discrimination” allowed Williams to “rape women and children for years with impunity.”

“Not only are each of these individual women tremendously brave and courageous, but they are standing here together, supporting each other and insisting on speaking the truth about what happened to them,” she said.

Baehr-Jones was joined by Nashville-based civil rights lawyer Heather Moore Collins and lawyer Elizabeth Kramer, who represented plaintiffs in the major class action sexual abuse settlements with the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California.

The suit against Johnson City is seeking class action status and looks to represent not just potential victims of Williams but other sexual assault victims who say their cases were botched.

The hunt for a fugitive

Williams, a 52-year-old Johnson City businessman and an alleged drug dealer, had been on the lam for nearly two years before he was arrested last April when a campus police officer at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina, found him sleeping in his car.

In the car, police found two dozen ounces of cocaine and methamphetamine, $100,000 in cash and two thumb drives containing more than 5,000 images of child porn and images and videos of 52 women in obvious states of unconsciousness being sexually assaulted by Williams, according to a police affidavit.

The videos and images included some women who had previously filed reports with Johnson City police but said their cases were ignored.

In an astounding twist, Williams on Oct. 18 escaped from custody by smashing out the back of a window of a police van as guards were transporting him to a federal court appearance in Greenville for child rape charges.

He was captured 35 days later on Nov. 21 after he was spotted buying a hotdog at a convenience store near Tampa, Florida. He remains in custody awaiting trial on charges that he sexually assaulted two young children, including a baby under two years old.

Williams has pleaded not guilty. He has not yet been charged in connection to the more than 50 women in the videos and images discovered by police.

A case of 'victim blaming'

Several of Williams’ alleged victims sued the city last year alleging that police knowingly failed to investigate their complaints and dissuaded them from pressing charges as Williams is suspected of committing more crimes.

As the case made headlines, City Manager Cathy Ball in a news conference last August tried to explain the city’s side in the lawsuit. She used a legal term called “comparative fault” and noted allegations that some of the victims took illegal drugs when they visited Williams.

The women on Tuesday said Ball’s comments were a form of victim blaming that publicly shamed them and may have discouraged other victims from coming forward.

Standing at the podium, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, who asked not to give her name, said she was shocked after the city’s news conference.

“I did not take any drugs before I was raped,” she said. “I was offered a beer.”

The woman said a toxicology report later showed benzodiazepines, a common sedative, in her system, which she never took.

“After all the evidence that had come out. ... I thought the city might take some accountability,” she said. “Instead, Mrs. Ball justified their lack of action by pointing fingers at us, at the victims of his crimes. We will not be silenced by victim blaming.”

Ball in a statement Thursday did not directly address accusations of victim blaming, but said “protecting victims and the community” is the police department’s top priority.

For transparency, the city has set up a website with media briefings and legal filings, she noted.

Whistle-blower lawsuit and a ‘Raped’ list

In addition to the womens’ lawsuit, the city is also facing a whistleblower lawsuit from a former federal prosecutor who says police ignored her repeated pleas to investigate and arrest Williams and then fired her after she complained.

In her lawsuit, former federal prosecutor Kateri Dahl said police at one point even recovered a handwritten list on Williams’s nightstand that included female names and the word “Raped” at the top, but they still failed to investigate and arrest him.

On Tuesday, one woman said police recovered images of her being sexually assaulted by Williams while she was unconscious and that her name appeared on the “Raped” list.

“They took no action when they found that list,” she said. “The people in my community who are supposed to protect me and the other women you see here today failed us.”

The six women who spoke were joined by the mother and sister of Laura Trent, another alleged victim who died when she crashed her car into a light pole in November 2020 after leaving Williams’s condo.

Her family believes something happened and she left in a panic. While she was driving, she called her sister, crying. She sounded confused and disoriented, according to court documents.

Her mother, Kimberly Trent, in a statement read at the news conference said police should have arrested Williams long before that tragic night.

“Today, I stand here and I ask why,” she said. “Why was this ever allowed to happen? Why was this monster allowed to roam our streets?”

In December, lawyers in the womens’ suit added new allegations that Williams was paying off Johnson City officers through his glass and concrete business and that police kept thousands of dollars of cash they seized from his safe in 2020.

The city in court documents has denied the allegations and said there is no proof that Williams had officers on his payroll.

Baehr-Jones said she’ll continue to pursue justice for his victims and hopes more women will come forward.

“Tragically, it was all too easy for police to silence the voices of Sean Williams’s victims as they came in one by one to report his crimes,” she said. “It is a lot harder to silence a chorus of voices.”

