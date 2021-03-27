Women Who Are Changing the Landscape of Finance
To be a successful woman in finance is to compete in a field dominated by men, challenge the status quo and make powerful change happen across the economic sphere.
The heavy hitters on this list have not only strengthened the entities they head up, but some have used their influence to fight for the greater good through philanthropic efforts.
These women have accomplished far beyond what’s expected and have raised the bar for what’s expected from a career in finance.
Ana Botín, Executive Chairman of Banco Santander
Carrying on the family tradition, Ana Botín is the fourth generation of the Botín family in this high-powered position, but her accomplishments are all her own. Before Banco Santander, she was the first female CEO of a UK bank as the head of Santander UK.
Since Botín took over Banco Santander in 2014, she has grown it to become the largest banking institution in Spain. Botín takes hardships hitting her community very seriously, and in March of 2020, she gave up half of her annual salary to launch Together Solidarity Fund to provide medical materials to healthcare providers to help fight COVID-19.
Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
Thasunda Brown Duckett has made history as the second Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 firm after accepting the CEO role at TIAA in February 2021. Her first day at the helm is on May 1st.
Before accepting the job at TIAA, Duckett has served as CEO of Chase Consumer Banking since 2016. She’s always been a champion of diversity in her field and served as executive sponsor of JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways program. This program helps Black Americans close the achievement gaps in wealth, education and career opportunities.
She also served as a committee leader for Chase’s Women on the Move initiative that educates women about careers in finance.
Abigail Johnson, President & CEO of Fidelity Investments
Since 2014, Abigail Johnson has held her position as the head of Fidelity Investments, but she’s worked at the company since 1988, where she started as a stock analyst. She has taken the firm to innovative places, including launching a platform on Fidelity to trade bitcoin and ether in 2018. Johnson has donated to nonprofits in Boston, including the Institute of Contemporary Art.
Jessica Tan, Co-CEO, Executive Director & Executive Vice President of the Ping An Group
During her time at the helm, Jessica Tan has led the China-based Ping An Group into new industries. The financial group dealt primarily in life insurance and financial services, but now invests around 10% of its profits in technology.
Tan hopes to incorporate more tech into the Ping An Group’s offerings and expand its services overseas. Right now, Ping An has nearly 500 million online users, which Tan hopes to grow even more in the coming years.
Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management
It’s not an easy job to lead a private bank with $3.4 trillion in client assets, but Mary Callahan Erdoes has done it since 2009. Erdoes also spends her time serving on the boards of the U.S.-China Business Council and the Robin Hood Foundation of New York City.
Erdoes is on the rumored short list for CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. after Jamie Dimon’s tenure comes to an end. She oversees influential programs within JPMorgan Chase like ASCEND, which works to retain and promote female and ethnic diversity.
Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman at Bank of America
Anne Finucane leads the $300 billion environmental business initiative — and its $1.6 billion CDFI portfolio — at one of the top financial institutions in the United States. Finucane was inducted into the AAF’s Ad Hall of Fame and received the Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership in 2019.
Finucane has pushed for diversity in banking, and leads BoA’s $1 billion commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity in communities across the nation.
