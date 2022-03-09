Women charged with burglary, identity theft and drugs

Mar. 8—IUKA — Two Tishomingo County women are facing multiple felony charges after a check fraud investigation led detectives straight to their door.

An investigation into check fraud and identity theft led Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office investigators to search a residence in Tishomingo. While executing the search warrant on Feb. 8, authorities say they seized multiple checks, credit cards, bank information and mail that didn't belong to the homeowners. Narcotics officers also claim to have found a felony amount of methamphetamine.

That investigation led to the arrest of Chrystal McKinnon, 41.

The continuing investigation led to the Feb. 28 arrest of Ashley McKinnon, 38. Investigators say the camper the women were living inside had been stolen from Eupora about a year ago.

Chrystal McKinnon was charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling, two counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property. During her initial appearance, a Tishomingo County Justice Court Judge set her bond at $80,000.

Ashley McKinnon was charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling, three counts of forgery, three counts of identity theft and possession of stolen property. Her bond was also set at $80,000.

Both women remain incarcerated in the Tishomingo County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing. Both women could face additional state and federal charges.

william.moore@djournal.com