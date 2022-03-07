Women charged with throwing ‘contraband’ over NC prison fence in Hillsborough

Two women were charged Monday after someone saw them throw something over the fence at the Orange Correctional Facility in Hillsborough, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies detained Pamela Thompson, 40, and Angela Guess, 47, at the state prison on Clarence Walters Road until Hillsborough police could arrive and take them into custody.

The women, both from Rutherford County, told officers they were paid $150 to throw smoking tobacco over the fence, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Each woman faces a felony charge of providing contraband to an inmate, officials said.

A K9 unit later turned up two grams of methamphetamine when officers searched the women’s car, deputies reported. The drugs were determined to belong to Guess, who also was charged with possession of a schedule II substance.

Both women were taken to the Orange County jail in downtown Hillsborough to await a first appearance before a judge Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said Thompson was being held on $5,000 secured bail, and Guess was being held on $8,000 secured bail.

“This is just another great example of teamwork between the two agencies,” Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said. “We would like to thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the case.”

