Women charged after yelling at kids for kicking their seats during flight: police

Sep. 13—WINDSOR LOCKS — State troopers on Sunday arrested two women at Bradley International Airport who were accused of yelling and swearing at two young children during a flight, according to a police report.

Kaylene Valentin, 21, of Meriden and Desiree Goffe, 23, of New Britain were arrested after troopers determined that they had acted inappropriately during their JetBlue flight from Florida, police said.

According to police, the women became upset when two children, aged 4 and 2, tapped and kicked the back of the women's seats. Police said Goffe and Valentin responded "inappropriately" by yelling and using vulgar words toward the children and their parents, causing other passengers to become nervous, police said. Multiple passengers approached troopers as they deplaned, police said.

The captain of the plane subsequently filed a complaint, and troopers arrived to remove the suspected parties and victims, police said.

Goffe and Valentin were charged with breach of peace and impairing the morals of a minor. They were released on a $5,000 bond each and are scheduled to appear in Enfield Superior Court on Sept. 28.

